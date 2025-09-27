DG ISPR Visits Jamia Urwatul Wusqa, Holds Interactive Session With Students, Scholars
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, visited Jamia Urwatul Wusqa and held an interactive session with students and religious scholars.
During the session, the seminary head, Syed Jawad Naqvi, emphasized that awakening national consciousness is essential for the education and upbringing of the new generation.
The students lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
They also appreciated the Army’s efforts, stating that the session helped dispel confusion and concerns arising from propaganda on social media.
The students expressed their firm resolve that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.
