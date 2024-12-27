- Home
DG ISPR Vows To Continue War Till Complete Elimination Of Terrorists Networks, Last Khawarij, Their Facilitators
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, reiterating Pakistan Armed Forces' firm commitment to curb menace of terrorism, on Friday vowed that war against terror networks, Fitna-al Khawarij and their facilitators, would continue till complete elimination of the last Khawarij fron the country's soil.
Addressing a news conference, the DG ISPR said the record high number of terrorists were killed during the year
2024.
Sharing the details, he said that a total of 59,775 operations were conducted by the security forces during the current year. “During these successful operations, 925 terrorists, including khawarij, were sent to hell while numerous were arrested,” he said.
He said that the number of terrorists killed was the largest in the last five years. “More than 169 operations are being conducted by the Pakistan Army, law enforcement, intelligence agencies and the police on a daily basis,” he added.
The DG ISPR said that the forces also successfully eliminated 73 “high-value targets, most-wanted terrorists during the operations”. These, he said, included Fitna al Khawarij leader from Malakand Division Mian Syed alias Qureshi, Mohsin Qadir of Fitna al Khawarij’s Malakand Division, Attaullah alias Mehran who was involved in an attack on a diplomatic convoy in Swat, Fadaur Rehman alias Lal from Zhob Division, Ali Rehman and Abu Yahya.
“Some 27 Afghan terrorists were also sent to hell”, he added.
Paying rich tribute to brave sons of the soil for sacrificing their lives for the country’s peace, Gen Ahmed Sharif said that 383 brave officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom during the counter-terrorism operations. “We have no doubt that we will continue this war against terrorism until the death of the last khawarij,” he said.
