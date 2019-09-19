UrduPoint.com
DG ISPR Wishes Ehd E Wafa Team GoodLuck

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:20 PM

DG ISPR wishes Ehd E Wafa Team GoodLuck

DG ISPR just posted a picture along with Ehd E Wafa cast and wished them all a very good luck for the project

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) DG ISPR just posted a picture along with Ehd E Wafa cast and wished them all a very good luck for the project . He also shared the timings and channels .

The drama will be started from 22nd September on ptv home and HumTv on sundays simultaneously.Osman Khalid Butt has found taken selfie with DG ISPR including Ahad Raza Mir, Wahaj Ali and Ahmad Ali Akbar and Saife Hassan.

