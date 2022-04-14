(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in his balanced press conference had cleared many things.

Qureshi, in a statement, said the ISPR chief endorsed the PTI's stance on the 'threatening letter', and urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to set up a judicial commission for investigating the matter under appropriate terms of references (TORs).