DG Issues Directives To Ensure Health Facilities At All BHU

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Director General of Punjab Health has issued the directives to all Chief Executive Officers of Basic Health Units to ensure the basic health facilities and protocol to all patient

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Director General of Punjab Health has issued the directives to all Chief Executive Officers of Basic Health Units to ensure the basic health facilities and protocol to all patients.

He said doctors should pay proper attention to all patients without any discrimination.

Taking to media, he said it was prime agenda of government to provide better facilitation at Primary health care centers, adding, medical staff should wear the uniform during the duty hours.

Doctors should check pulse of every patients, temperature, blood pressure and inform them about the follow up check up, he directed.

