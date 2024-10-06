DG Kan police arrests 502 dacoits, seizes Rs97.5 mln valuables

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) In an impressive crackdown on criminal elements, the police in DG Khan division claimed to have arrested 502 dacoits during September.

They also recovered stolen property worth over Rs 97.5 million, which is now being returned to the rightful owners. According to official reports, a total of 1,040 proclaimed offenders and 2,710 other criminals were apprehended during the month as part of the ongoing operation against lawbreakers in the region. The police conducted multiple operations targeting illicit weapons and drugs. As a result, 92 cases related to narcotics and 147 cases involving illegal alcohol were registered. The police seized over 142 kilograms of hashish, 6 kilograms of heroin, 2 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), and 6,274 liters of liquor.

The operations also targeted illegal firearms, leading to 266 cases being registered. The police recovered 15 Kalashnikovs, 24 rifles and shotguns, and 228 pistols and revolvers.

Additionally, Rs 400,000 was recovered from 25 gambling cases.

RPO Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan praised the relentless efforts of the DG Khan police, stating that the force is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the public and the protection of their property. He emphasized that no-go areas in the region, including Kacha area have been effectively neutralized. Enhanced security measures are in place in these regions, and police performance is being monitored daily to maintain high standards of law enforcement.

The police have also completed investigations into 4,413 cases and submitted charge sheets to the courts, demonstrating a strong commitment to justice and accountability. The RPO assured that the police will continue their crackdown against criminal elements, making the region safer for its citizens.