DG Karachi Development Authority for sale of shops/offices in Parking Plaza on ownership basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that the shops and offices in the Parking Plaza Saddar will be sold out on ownership basis through a computerized balloting.

He issued these directives during a visit to the Parking Plaza Saddar here on Wednesday.

He also has directed the officials concerned to maintain cleanliness inside and outside of the Parking Plaza Saddar here.

The DG KDA also directed the officials concerned to ensure that no banners or posters be displayed or pasted on the walls of Parking Plaza - Saddar.