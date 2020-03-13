UrduPoint.com
DG KDA Asked To Make Arrangements For Auction Of Properties

Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:27 PM

DG KDA asked to make arrangements for auction of properties

Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for public auction of shops in KDA Market Surjani Retreat and Surjani View,here

The DG KDA issued these directives while chairing a meeting of relevant engineers at the KDA office here on Friday, said a spokesman of the KDA.

The DG KDA issued these directives while chairing a meeting of relevant engineers at the KDA office here on Friday, said a spokesman of the KDA.

Dr. Syed Saif also directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for proper publicity of the public auction through electronic and print media, displaying banners and distribution of pamphlets.

He also directed for perform cleaning, make lighting, security and computer system arrangements at the place of public auction to make the auction fair and transparent.

