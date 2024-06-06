DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially strengthen KDA

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Syed Shujaat Hussain on Thursday called for a need for collective effort to financially strengthen KDA, so as to play a key role at all levels for the construction and development of the city

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of House Building Finance Department (HBFD) in his office at Civic Center.

In the meeting, mutual issues and further strengthening of ties were discussed in detail.

The HBFD delegation assured DG KDA Syed Shujaat Hussain that payment of maintenance and other dues to KDA will be made as soon as possible.

During the meeting, Member Admin Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, Legal Advisor KDA Syed Zahid Ali, Director State Arshad Abbas, Executive Engineer Civic Center Building and other officers were present.

