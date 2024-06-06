DG KDA Calls For Collective Efforts To Financially Strengthen KDA
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 11:29 PM
Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Syed Shujaat Hussain on Thursday called for a need for collective effort to financially strengthen KDA, so as to play a key role at all levels for the construction and development of the city
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Syed Shujaat Hussain on Thursday called for a need for collective effort to financially strengthen KDA, so as to play a key role at all levels for the construction and development of the city.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of House Building Finance Department (HBFD) in his office at Civic Center.
In the meeting, mutual issues and further strengthening of ties were discussed in detail.
The HBFD delegation assured DG KDA Syed Shujaat Hussain that payment of maintenance and other dues to KDA will be made as soon as possible.
During the meeting, Member Admin Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, Legal Advisor KDA Syed Zahid Ali, Director State Arshad Abbas, Executive Engineer Civic Center Building and other officers were present.
Recent Stories
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting
2 labourers die, 3 injure in Nishtar-II wall collapse incident
Child kidnapped for Rs 7m ransom found killed, uncle held
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur listened petitions received against SEPCO, Sui Gas
AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS students
DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhitt Shah
CAS ambassadors visit RCCI
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari42 seconds ago
-
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells44 seconds ago
-
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting7 minutes ago
-
2 labourers die, 3 injure in Nishtar-II wall collapse incident7 minutes ago
-
Child kidnapped for Rs 7m ransom found killed, uncle held7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur listened petitions received against SEPCO, Sui Gas30 minutes ago
-
AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS students38 minutes ago
-
DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhitt Shah38 minutes ago
-
CAS ambassadors visit RCCI32 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held38 minutes ago
-
Attock police arrests smuggler, hashish recovered38 minutes ago
-
ICRC organizes Art Competition at Peshawar varsity44 minutes ago