DG KDA Calls Upon Teachers To Pay Attention To Educate Students

Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:21 PM

DG KDA calls upon teachers to pay attention to educate students

Director General (DG), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Abdul Qadir Mangi has called upon the teachers of the schools of KDA to pay full attention to their duties of imparting education to the students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General (DG), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Abdul Qadir Mangi has called upon the teachers of the schools of KDA to pay full attention to their duties of imparting education to the students.

He said this while talking to a delegation of teachers at his office here, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that fully attention is being paid to improve sanitary condition and standard of education of KDA schools.

He assured the teachers that all-out efforts will be made to resolve their genuine problems.

Chief Engineer KDA Ram Chand, Secretary KDA Naeem Wahid, Director Finance Saeed Ahmed Khan and other officials concerned were also present.

Your Thoughts and Comments

