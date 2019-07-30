UrduPoint.com
DG KDA Directs Officials For Cleaning Of Nullahs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

DG KDA directs officials for cleaning of nullahs

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Abdul Qadeer Mangi on Tuesday directed the concerned officials for cleaning of nullahs to facilitate the people in the rainfall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Abdul Qadeer Mangi on Tuesday directed the concerned officials for cleaning of nullahs to facilitate the people in the rainfall.

The DG KDA said this during visit to different schemes and townships here, said a statement.

Chief Engineer Ram Chand, Secretary KDA Naeem Waheed, were also present.

During visit to Gulstan-e-Johar, the Director General gave instructions to Chief Engineer Ram Chand that directing the officers and staff to remain alert during rain.

Later, Abdul Qadeer Mangi during visit to the under pass at Clifton said that cleaning of major storm water drains had started on an emergency basis across the KDA schemes and townships.

He said that all machinery and staff had been put on alert to meet any emergency and 90 percent cleaning have been completed.

Qadeer Mangi said that concerned officials have been directed to ensure drainage of water in all under pass during rains through the heavy machinery.

Director General praised Chief Engineer Ram Chand on his efforts to cleaning the rain water.

