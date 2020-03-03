DG KDA directs officials to set up sheds for fire tenders

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to set up sheds for two fire tenders and also arrange proper office for the staffers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to set up sheds for two fire tenders and also arrange proper office for the staffers.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Civic Centre Gulshan-e-Iqbal here, said a statement.

Member Finance Abdul Qadir Mangi, Chief Fire Officer Syed Imtiaz Afzal, Director Coordination Muhammad Naeem and others were also present.