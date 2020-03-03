UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG KDA Directs Officials To Set Up Sheds For Fire Tenders

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:18 PM

DG KDA directs officials to set up sheds for fire tenders

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to set up sheds for two fire tenders and also arrange proper office for the staffers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to set up sheds for two fire tenders and also arrange proper office for the staffers.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Civic Centre Gulshan-e-Iqbal here, said a statement.

Member Finance Abdul Qadir Mangi, Chief Fire Officer Syed Imtiaz Afzal, Director Coordination Muhammad Naeem and others were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire

Recent Stories

Pakistani expats to be included in EOBI pension sc ..

5 minutes ago

US TV anchor retires on air after harassment claim ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey fighter jet downs Syrian warplane over Idli ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia cuts rates to fight virus impact

10 minutes ago

Ban extended on selling vegetables, fruits in ille ..

3 minutes ago

DC concerned over slow pace of work at Damdama

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.