DG KDA Directs To Ensure Facilitation For Tourists Visiting Kaghan Valley

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Director General Kagan Development Authority (KDA) Shabir Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the issues pertaining to tourism management during snowfall in the Kaghan Valley

The Primary focus of the discussion was on the provision of comprehensive guidance and ensuring maximum facilities for tourists visiting the region during snowfall.

DG KDA issued directives to clear snow from essential roads, particularly from the Shogran Road, and other routes to facilitate smooth travel for tourists.

Moreover, plans were outlined to deploy staff with machinery at various locations during snowfall emergencies, with the assistance of local residents to support incoming tourists.

It was also discussed in the meeting how to timely initiate several projects aimed at boosting tourism during the upcoming season. These initiatives included the development of walking tracks in Naran, the expansion of the Green Line Belts, and the establishment of new camping grounds.

On the other side, heavy snowfall continued on the fourth consecutive day in Naran, Kaghan, Shugran and Babusar Top.

