DG KDA Directs To Ensure Transparency In Action Of KDA Properties

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:56 PM

DG KDA directs to ensure transparency in action of KDA properties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman on Monday directed the officials concerned to maintain transparency in the auction of resident units, shops and offices which would be auctioned under the KDA Public Housing Scheme.

He was chairing the 3rd meeting of as Chairman of the Executive board for Public Housing Scheme here, said a spokesman of the KDA.

The discussed the recommendations submitted by different organizations regarding market value of the shops and offices in Daycare Centre North Nazimabad, Surjani View Apartment, Surjani Retreat Apartment, Gulshan Terrace and Civic Centre Korangi.

Dr.Saif directed the Director IT Kamal Ahmed Siddiqui to ensure transparency in auction process.

He directed the officials of Finance department to further expedite issuance of challans of the properties.

The DG KDA directed the Director Marketing Nadeem Ahmed to get approval of necessary amendments in rules and regulations from the Executive Board for Public Housing Scheme.

