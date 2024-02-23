Open Menu

DG KDA For Identifying Vacant Flats, Shops To Offer In Next Auction

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM

DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction

Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Naveed Anwar on Friday issued instructions to Director KDA Public Housing Nasir Khan to identify vacant KDA flats and shops located in Surjani Town to offer them in the auction on March 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Naveed Anwar on Friday issued instructions to Director KDA Public Housing Nasir Khan to identify vacant KDA flats and shops located in Surjani Town to offer them in the auction on March 7.

Naveed Anwar said this while presiding over the meeting of KDA board of Public Housing Project.

On this occasion, detailed deliberations were made on the auction of KDA lands next month.

The DG KDA said that the priority was to make KDA a stronger institution again for the development of Karachi city and provision of better housing facilities to the citizens.

KDA's contributions to provide new and affordable residential facilities to the middle class were commendable, he noted.

He also directed the officials concerned to take measures for providing awareness to the public through advertisements in various newspapers.

An awareness campaign would be launched through social media so that more and more citizens could participate in the auction, he said.

Senior Director Land Raza Qaimkhani, Director Land Mohammad Shahid, Director Public Housing Nasir Khan, Project Director Public Housing Muhaibullah, Law Officer Syed Iftikhar, Executive Engineer Sarjani Town and other officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Social Media Nasir Mohammad Shahid March Housing

Recent Stories

Tunisian imam expelled by France

Tunisian imam expelled by France

3 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on ..

Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers

3 minutes ago
 UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

3 minutes ago
 Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

3 minutes ago
 PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custod ..

PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody

3 minutes ago
 Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

3 minutes ago
Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling ..

Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods

3 minutes ago
 DC displeased over performance of price control ma ..

DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates

3 minutes ago
 Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

3 minutes ago
 Contraband seized at airport

Contraband seized at airport

4 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

3 minutes ago
 UAE Consul General visits PU

UAE Consul General visits PU

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan