DG KDA For Identifying Vacant Flats, Shops To Offer In Next Auction
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Naveed Anwar on Friday issued instructions to Director KDA Public Housing Nasir Khan to identify vacant KDA flats and shops located in Surjani Town to offer them in the auction on March 7
Naveed Anwar said this while presiding over the meeting of KDA board of Public Housing Project.
On this occasion, detailed deliberations were made on the auction of KDA lands next month.
The DG KDA said that the priority was to make KDA a stronger institution again for the development of Karachi city and provision of better housing facilities to the citizens.
KDA's contributions to provide new and affordable residential facilities to the middle class were commendable, he noted.
He also directed the officials concerned to take measures for providing awareness to the public through advertisements in various newspapers.
An awareness campaign would be launched through social media so that more and more citizens could participate in the auction, he said.
Senior Director Land Raza Qaimkhani, Director Land Mohammad Shahid, Director Public Housing Nasir Khan, Project Director Public Housing Muhaibullah, Law Officer Syed Iftikhar, Executive Engineer Sarjani Town and other officers were present in the meeting.
