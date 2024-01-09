DG KDA inaugurates arts gallery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Naveed Anwar on Tuesday inaugurated the art gallery in the public relations department of KDA here.

On this occasion, the KDA's spokesperson briefed the DG KDA about the office and administrative matters of the organization.

The DG KDA said that there is scope for further improvement in KDA and to fill this task all the officers and employees are performing their responsibilities with dedication.

He said that the KDA not only played a key role in the development of Karachi city but is also leading in providing basic facilities to the citizens.