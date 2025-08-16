DG KDA Inspects Naran Entry Points Amid Flash Flood Threat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), Shabbir Khan, conducted a surprise inspection of Naran’s entry points and surrounding sensitive areas on Friday night in view of heavy monsoon rains and possible flash floods.
During the visit, he examined makeshift settlements and temporary tent sites where tourists often stay.
He warned tent owners at the Naran entry point to avoid accommodating tourists in view of the prevailing weather conditions and potential risks.
The DG also reviewed sensitive locations prone to flooding, assessing the flow and drainage of water in the area. He directed KDA staff to remain alert and ensure immediate response mechanisms in case of emergencies, emphasizing precautionary measures to safeguard both locals and visitors from possible flash flood hazards.
Recent Stories
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG KDA inspects Naran entry points amid flash flood threat4 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari praises rescuers, calls for national solidarity in KP flood relief4 minutes ago
-
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards16 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz leads PML-N Women’s Wing Islamabad in Independence Day, “Marka-e-Haq” gathering34 minutes ago
-
India’s regional isolation pushes it toward Latin America, Africa and beyond44 minutes ago
-
"Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Express Sorrow over KP Floods,Pledges Support"44 minutes ago
-
KPK PDMA Spokesperson calls for public support as rescue efforts intensify44 minutes ago
-
Medical student from Peshawar honoured with PM’s Youth Excellence Award44 minutes ago
-
World-famous Dhakki date season opens, promising boost for DIKhan’s rural economy54 minutes ago
-
16 bodies recovered after cloudburst in Neel Ban Dheri Mansehra54 minutes ago
-
CPSP’s reaffirming commitment to a “Healthy Pakistan,” emphasizing providing modern healthcar ..54 minutes ago
-
SMIU VC Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai greeted on conferment of Sitara-e-Imtiaz54 minutes ago