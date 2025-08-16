Open Menu

DG KDA Inspects Naran Entry Points Amid Flash Flood Threat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DG KDA inspects Naran entry points amid flash flood threat

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), Shabbir Khan, conducted a surprise inspection of Naran’s entry points and surrounding sensitive areas on Friday night in view of heavy monsoon rains and possible flash floods.

During the visit, he examined makeshift settlements and temporary tent sites where tourists often stay.

He warned tent owners at the Naran entry point to avoid accommodating tourists in view of the prevailing weather conditions and potential risks.

The DG also reviewed sensitive locations prone to flooding, assessing the flow and drainage of water in the area. He directed KDA staff to remain alert and ensure immediate response mechanisms in case of emergencies, emphasizing precautionary measures to safeguard both locals and visitors from possible flash flood hazards.

