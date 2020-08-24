DG KDA inspects ongoing construction of roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Asif Ikram on Monday inspected the ADP-funded ongoing work of road construction in Jaffer Taiyyar Society – Malir here.

On that occasion, the DG KDA directed the Chief Engineer for carpeting of the roads in surrounding of Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions ahead of Ashur, said a statement on Monday.

He said that the process of clearing sewerage lines and closing of manholes should also be completed as soon as possible to facilitate the mourners.

Deputy Commissioner Malir, Ghanwer Ali Laghari, Chief Engineer concerned and other concerned engineers were also present on the occasion.