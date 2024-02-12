DG KDA Reviews Ongoing Uplift Works
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Naveed Anwar reviewed the ongoing renovation work in the Civic Center Building and the ongoing development work around the building.
On the occasion, he said that the process of renovation of Civic Center Building should be completed as soon as possible, in this regard, the relevant authorities should immediately use all resources to complete the development works, said a statement on Monday.
DG KDA Naveed Anwar was briefed about the ongoing development works while he issued orders to Chief Engineer Tariq Rafi to complete the development works with in the stipulated period by increasing the manpower and machinery.
He further said that a Vigilance Center has been set up in Civic Center Building to prevent suspicious activities whereas all departments of KDA are being monitored on daily basis.
Moreover, DG KDA directed the Electrical and Mechanical Executive Engineer that cleaning and sanitation should be performed on a daily basis in the civic center building, in this regard no negligence will be tolerated.
The process of cutting unnecessary trees and planting new trees in the building is also going on, which will further enhance the beauty of the building, while the non-functional fountains in the building are being re-activated.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karachi Police Chief honors CRA4 minutes ago
-
CED organises "Boot Camp" programme4 minutes ago
-
SHO injured in Swabi firing14 minutes ago
-
PML-N to announce PM candidate after consensus with allies : Tarar2 hours ago
-
Anti-Polio drive from Feb 262 hours ago
-
30 Mepco employees caught aiding illegal connections2 hours ago
-
Country’s upper parts to remain cold, hazy: PMD2 hours ago
-
Police arrest two in gutka business2 hours ago
-
RCCI hopes new government to bring economic stability2 hours ago
-
PTI leaders' bail extended in vandalism case2 hours ago
-
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly2 hours ago
-
.2 hours ago