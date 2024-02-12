Open Menu

DG KDA Reviews Ongoing Uplift Works

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Naveed Anwar reviewed the ongoing renovation work in the Civic Center Building and the ongoing development work around the building.

On the occasion, he said that the process of renovation of Civic Center Building should be completed as soon as possible, in this regard, the relevant authorities should immediately use all resources to complete the development works, said a statement on Monday.

DG KDA Naveed Anwar was briefed about the ongoing development works while he issued orders to Chief Engineer Tariq Rafi to complete the development works with in the stipulated period by increasing the manpower and machinery.

He further said that a Vigilance Center has been set up in Civic Center Building to prevent suspicious activities whereas all departments of KDA are being monitored on daily basis.

Moreover, DG KDA directed the Electrical and Mechanical Executive Engineer that cleaning and sanitation should be performed on a daily basis in the civic center building, in this regard no negligence will be tolerated.

The process of cutting unnecessary trees and planting new trees in the building is also going on, which will further enhance the beauty of the building, while the non-functional fountains in the building are being re-activated.

