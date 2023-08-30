Open Menu

DG Khan - 8 Secondary, Higher Secondary Schools Go Under Control Of Dist. Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DG Khan - 8 Secondary, Higher Secondary Schools go under control of dist. authority

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Four secondary and many higher secondary schools of each tehsil of the district would be brought under the control of district administration to be supervised by Deputy Commissioners (DC), Assistant Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs).

It was decided in a meeting carrying an agenda of school reforms with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman in the chair.

CEO Education Idrees Khan, DEOs, Deputy DEOs, Assistant Director Khurshid Qaisrani, and others participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, it was ascertained that the standard of school education would be made at par with Punjab Daanish Schools and the Centre of Excellence, the renowned school systems working at the provincial level.

The meeting reviewed indicators of the School Improvement Frame to have betterment in educational rankings in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman, stressed the need to take grave measures to achieve good performance in the school system.

He emphasized that everybody related to the education system should play a cohesive role in reaching a healthy environment of schooling.

Related Topics

Education Punjab

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

12 minutes ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

27 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

35 minutes ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

57 minutes ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

57 minutes ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

1 hour ago
Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

1 hour ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan