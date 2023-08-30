DG Khan - 8 Secondary, Higher Secondary Schools go under control of dist. authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Four secondary and many higher secondary schools of each tehsil of the district would be brought under the control of district administration to be supervised by Deputy Commissioners (DC), Assistant Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs).

It was decided in a meeting carrying an agenda of school reforms with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman in the chair.

CEO Education Idrees Khan, DEOs, Deputy DEOs, Assistant Director Khurshid Qaisrani, and others participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, it was ascertained that the standard of school education would be made at par with Punjab Daanish Schools and the Centre of Excellence, the renowned school systems working at the provincial level.

The meeting reviewed indicators of the School Improvement Frame to have betterment in educational rankings in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman, stressed the need to take grave measures to achieve good performance in the school system.

He emphasized that everybody related to the education system should play a cohesive role in reaching a healthy environment of schooling.