DG Khan Arts Council To Hold Three Day Theater Workshop

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 02:10 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) In an effort to illuminate the local community with the art of theater, the Dera Ghazi Khan Arts Council, in conjunction with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad, is launching a three-day free theater workshop, scheduled to kick off on November 3.

Aimed at nurturing the enthusiasm of the region's youth and aspiring artists, the workshop will encompass a spectrum of theater-related practices and knowledge.

Designed to introduce participants to various aspects of theater, the workshop will go beyond the rudimentary, delving into historical significance, voice modulation, body language, scriptwriting techniques, as well as the proficient use of lighting and music.

Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to witness live theater performances as part of the enriching experience.

The event is open to all, with entry forms available at the Khan Arts Council for those eager to participate. Not only a learning platform, the workshop also aims to recognize the achievements of participants, potentially culminating in the issuance of certificates to acknowledge their dedication and new found skills.

