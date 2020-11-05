DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegation meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, led by its president Khwaja Jalaluddin Roomi, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday.

Adviser Hanif Pitafi was also present.

The meeting decided to establish shelter homes (Panahgahs) in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Vohwa and Sakhi Sarwar through Kh Jalaluddin Roomi and other industrialists.

The CM appreciated the philanthropic passion of the industrialists and added that 50-acre land had been acquired at Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan for providing industrial plots to small and medium-scale investors.

He ordered for identifying land for construction of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry building, adding that investors would be provided various incentives in Muzaffargarh's special economic zone.

Waste Management Company and PHA have already been set up in DG Khan and city roads would be repaired to facilitate citizens and business community of the area, the CM added. Industrialization process would help create more jobs in south Punjab and no bureaucratic hurdles would ever be allowed to hinder the business activities, added the CM.

Kh Jalaluddin Roomi appreciated the investment-friendly approach of the CM and promised full support for setting up the shelter homes.