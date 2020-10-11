DG Khan Chamber president, MCCI ex-president meet CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Newly-elected president of Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khwaja Jalaluddin Roomi and former president of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed promotion of industries and trade in southern Punjab.

The CM congratulated Kh Jalaluddin Roomi over his election. The DG Khan Chamber president promised to promote industries and commerce in the region, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar said that setting up of 13 Special Economic Zones would bring industrial revolution in Punjab. He said that employment opportunities would be generated especially in south Punjab by promoting industrial sector as there was huge potential for industry and trade in the backward areas.

He said that a business friendly environment had been provided for the business and industrial community. He said that plans had been chalked out to establish a largest industrial zone of the country in Muzaffargarh which would change the economic destiny of the region.

The CM said that land would be provided for building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in DG Khan and Punjab Small Industries Corporation would soon be inaugurated in the region as well. Backward areas would bring at par with the developed ones through Small and Medium industries.

Kh Jalaluddin lauded the vision and efforts of the Punjab government for promotion of industries and trade and said that exports were being increased due to the provision of business friendly environment in Punjab. The business community appreciates the Corona Relief Package and other economic initiatives of the Punjab government, he added.

Roomi said that DG Khan Chamber would extend full cooperation to the government for development of social sector in the backward areas of Southern Punjab. Trader community would also cooperate in the health and education projects of the Punjab government in the border areas of Balochistan in Koh-e-Suleman.