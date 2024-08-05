DG Khan Commissioner for preventative measure against flood

A high-level meeting was organised regarding adaptation of preventive measures on floods at hill torrents and Sindh river here on Monday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A high-level meeting was organised regarding adaptation of preventive measures on floods at hill torrents and Sindh river here on Monday.

Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood, presiding over the meeting, informed that the government institutions were well prepared to cope with any emergency like situation be erupted through flash flood any part of the region.

Until now, he said 600 people were shifted to safer places following flood at zangi nullah.

He assured of protecting the inhabitants and their cattle from un-called situation, a fundamental preference of the divisional authority. The commissioner said that it jad been imposed flood emergency at hill torrents of Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The all-out arrangements were devised to avoid the critical suggestion in the wake of flood likely hitting the region, he concluded.