DG Khan Commissioner For Preventative Measure Against Flood
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 11:01 PM
A high-level meeting was organised regarding adaptation of preventive measures on floods at hill torrents and Sindh river here on Monday
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A high-level meeting was organised regarding adaptation of preventive measures on floods at hill torrents and Sindh river here on Monday.
Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood, presiding over the meeting, informed that the government institutions were well prepared to cope with any emergency like situation be erupted through flash flood any part of the region.
Until now, he said 600 people were shifted to safer places following flood at zangi nullah.
He assured of protecting the inhabitants and their cattle from un-called situation, a fundamental preference of the divisional authority. The commissioner said that it jad been imposed flood emergency at hill torrents of Rajanpur and DG Khan.
The all-out arrangements were devised to avoid the critical suggestion in the wake of flood likely hitting the region, he concluded.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops10 hours ago