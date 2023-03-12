UrduPoint.com

DG Khan Devotees Tragedy: Search For Another Firing Missing Bodies In Progress

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered 14 dead bodies and another five missing bodies were still being searched in DG Khan canal as a tractor trolley loaded with 46 devotees skidded off and fell into the canal on Friday, near Ramdani Chowk, airport road in DG Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, the tractor-trolley, loded with devotees, was heading to Sakhi Sarwar when it fell in the canal and all the 46 devotees, mostly women and kids, drowned.

Local people rushed to the site and recovered 24 persons safely. Rescue 1122 officials also reached the site and started Rescue operation. It recovered and shifted three injured people to hospital.

However, on Friday, Rescue 1122 recovered five dead bodies. The search was stopped due to darkness.

However,on the second day (Saturday), Rescue 1122 resumed the search operation and it recovered another five persons including three women and two kids. Similarly, on Sunday (third day of incident) four bodies of devotees were recovered during the operation. So far, another five bodies are still missing and search operation is in progress, As per google earth death satellite, the canal is 15 to 20 feet deep and its width is 254.30 feet. A total of 120 Rescuers with help of boats and other equipment are continuing the search operation.

