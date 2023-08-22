DG Khan district admin improving standard of public educational institutions

District Government is improving education standard at local public institutions on direction of Punjab government

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :District Government is improving education standard at local public institutions on direction of Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman stated this in a meeting arranged for improving facilities and performance of the government educational institutions here on Tuesday.

Additional DC Mohammed Asad, CEO Education Adrees Khan, DEOs Riaz Malghani, Shehla Jabeen, Khurshid Qaisrani and Monitoring Evaluation Assistants participated in the meeting.

Shahid Zaman informed that CM and Chief Secretary Punjab were keen to have improvement of education in the public institutions.

He said the authorities pressed for the best utilization of public funds at the government institutions.

He directed the staff concerned to expedite improvement in the institutions before the end of summer vacation.

He sought regular reports on the improvement of infrastructure and cleanliness on a daily basis to ensure the upgradation of the standard of the institutions.

The Deputy Commissioner said all the indicators must be fulfilled to improve ranking of schools.

Good works would be rewarded while strict punishment announced for bad performance, he added.

Requisition of tree plantation at the schools should be moved to Forest Department to have a healthy environment within its surrounding, concluded the DC.