UrduPoint.com

D.G Khan Education Board Superintendent Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 10:30 PM

D.G Khan Education Board superintendent arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :On the direction of Director General Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Muhammad Goher Nafees, the superintendent in board of Intermediate and Secondary education D.G Khan has been arrested over corruption charges.

The accused demanded Rs.

50,000 from Naqi Abbas for providing him bogus intermediate certificate. On the complainant of Naqi Abass, ACE team conducted raid to arrest the accused and recovered money amounting to Rs.50000 and bogus FA degree.

The accused has been arrested in a raid from Jhang Mor, Muzaffar Garh while FIR No 03/22 has also been registered in Police Station ACE DG Khan.

