Open Menu

DG Khan Gymkhana Club Elections On 27th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DG Khan Gymkhana Club elections on 27th

Daira ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A meeting of the Board of Governors of DG Khan Gymkhana Club was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner DG Khan Division and Club President, Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir. The board decided to hold the club’s annual elections on December 27.

During the meeting, Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir directed the issuance of the election schedule and emphasized taking all necessary steps to ensure a transparent electoral process.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner and Club Vice President Muhammad Usman Khalid, General Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Laghari, and board members Azhar Javed Khan, Syed Kamil Haider, Sheikh Zain Naqeeb, Ishaq Khosa, Dr.

Samah Fatima, Hafiz Sadiq Mansoor, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Naveed Alam, ADC-R Nauman Farooq Tarar, Director Development Waseem Akhtar Jatoi, Law Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, and other officials.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the club's democratic tradition and ensuring smooth and fair elections.

Related Topics

Election Nasir Jatoi December All

Recent Stories

Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students a ..

Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province

9 minutes ago
 PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

PTI presents initial demands before govt committee

18 minutes ago
 Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur ho ..

Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital

30 minutes ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

2 hours ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

2 hours ago
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

3 hours ago
 Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

3 hours ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

3 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan