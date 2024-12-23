DG Khan Gymkhana Club Elections On 27th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Daira ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A meeting of the Board of Governors of DG Khan Gymkhana Club was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner DG Khan Division and Club President, Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir. The board decided to hold the club’s annual elections on December 27.
During the meeting, Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir directed the issuance of the election schedule and emphasized taking all necessary steps to ensure a transparent electoral process.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner and Club Vice President Muhammad Usman Khalid, General Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Laghari, and board members Azhar Javed Khan, Syed Kamil Haider, Sheikh Zain Naqeeb, Ishaq Khosa, Dr.
Samah Fatima, Hafiz Sadiq Mansoor, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Naveed Alam, ADC-R Nauman Farooq Tarar, Director Development Waseem Akhtar Jatoi, Law Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, and other officials.
The board reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the club's democratic tradition and ensuring smooth and fair elections.
