DG Khan Gymkhana Club elections on Dec 29

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) An orientation session was held here Wednesday with commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and president Gymkhana Club Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir in the chair in line with upcoming gymkhana club elections scheduled for Dec 29.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir conveyed his good wishes to the candidates vying for the board of Governors and other seats of DG Khan Gymkhana Club and said that the code of conduct would be strictly enforced during the annual elections.

He said that no one would be allowed to take a mobile phone inside the polling booth and any display of illegal weapons would invite legal action.

Additional commissioner coordination Karim Bakhsh, in his capacity as election commissioner, gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the election code of conduct.

Law Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, DG PHA Qudsia Naz, DDLG Muhammad Ahmad, Shahzad Qadeer and others attended the session.

APP/hus/ifi