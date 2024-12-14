Open Menu

DG Khan Institute Of Cardiology Capacity Enhanced

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM

DG Khan Institute of Cardiology capacity enhanced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education issued directives on Saturday to senior doctors aimed at increasing the capacity of the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan. The decision follows Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood’s recent visit to government hospitals in South Punjab.

In line with these orders, Professor Dr. Mujtaba Ali Siddiqui will serve as a Professor of Cardiac Surgery at the institute two days a week. Additionally, Dr. Syed Naseem Iqbal Bukhari and Dr. Abrar Hussain Khosa have been transferred to the institute to strengthen the medical team.

Dr. Farhaj Shamail Leghari will perform duties as a consultant Anesthesiologist on a three-day rotational basis, further boosting the institute's surgical capacity. Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Iftikhar Paras Shah has been appointed to the institute following his selection through the Punjab Public Service Commission.

These steps aim to address the growing demand for specialized cardiac care in the region. The institute, a key healthcare facility in South Punjab, is expected to benefit significantly from these enhancements in staffing and expertise.

