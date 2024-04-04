Open Menu

DG Khan Municipal Corporation Gets Rs 210m To Pay Salaries To Employees Ahead Of Eid: MPA Pitafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi on Thursday thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for releasing another Rs 105 million grant to municipal corporation Dera Ghazi Khan on his request for payment of salaries to enable employees celebrate Eid with convenience.

The latest funding elevated the total amount released to DG Khan municipal corporation to Rs 210 million in a month and this bail-out package would help corporation pay salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners and would help them celebrate Eid with all its traditional colours, the MPA said in a statement.

He said that municipal services in DG Khan city would be improved like sewerage and cleanliness with smart utilization of resources to bring ease of life to citizens.

APP/hus/ifi

