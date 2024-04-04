- Home
- Pakistan
- DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi
DG Khan Municipal Corporation Gets Rs 210m To Pay Salaries To Employees Ahead Of Eid: MPA Pitafi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi on Thursday thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for releasing another Rs 105 million grant to municipal corporation Dera Ghazi Khan on his request for payment of salaries to enable employees celebrate Eid with convenience.
The latest funding elevated the total amount released to DG Khan municipal corporation to Rs 210 million in a month and this bail-out package would help corporation pay salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners and would help them celebrate Eid with all its traditional colours, the MPA said in a statement.
He said that municipal services in DG Khan city would be improved like sewerage and cleanliness with smart utilization of resources to bring ease of life to citizens.
APP/hus/ifi
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive1 minute ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr1 minute ago
-
Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires1 minute ago
-
ZAB murder was dark chapter of the history: Khuhro1 minute ago
-
Women peasant literacy centre inaugurated in Matiari1 minute ago
-
15 dead, 1,293 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Provision of free teaching books among priorities of govt: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary agree to foster trade, cultural collaboration2 minutes ago
-
NEPRA imposes Rs 50 mln fine on DISCOs for over load-shedding2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University, COMSTECH ink agreement to offer fellowship to Yemen researchers11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on drug free Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Entire nation paying homage to Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto: Ghazala Gola11 minutes ago