DG Khan New Commissioner Stresses Teamwork For CM’s Initiatives Enforcement

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry has taken over the charge as new commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan division and pledged to encourage teamwork for proper enforcement of initiatives taken by Chief Minister Mayram Nawaz Sharif for public facilitation and to provide relief to poor segments of society.

In an introductory meeting after formally assuming the charge here Friday, commissioner said, he would lead the functionaries to excellence in performance through teamwork and asked officials to focus on their respective duties with a warning that no negligence would be tolerated.

Addressing officials via the video link, he laid emphasis on teamwork to enforcing initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for public facilitation and relief.

Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry said that solving public problems through improved municipal services and overall good governance would remain a priority and ordered to continue operations against encroachments, illegal housing societies, petrol pumps and oil units across the division. Pending cases of housing colonies and petrol pumps would be finalized through a proper procedure, he said adding that it would create new job opportunities for the youth.

