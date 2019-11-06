DG Khan now a new prisons region in Punjab

(@imziishan)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Dera Ghazi Khan has now emerged as a separate prisons region for better management elevating the number of prison department regions in Punjab from five to six.

Police spokesman said, process of reforms in Punjab was in progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He added that there were five prisons region in Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Multan region functioning under IG prisons Punjab. Multan region used to cover the whole of south Punjab including DG Khan and owing to management related issues, DG Khan has now been notified as a separate prisons region.

DG Khan region would now comprise central jail DG Khan, district jails in Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur and would function under the supervision of a DIG rank prisons department official.

The initiative would help resolve problems of ordinary prisoners.

New prisons were also being built in Punjab to address the problem of overcrowded jails and process of modernizing prisons with added security features was in progress in the first phase at a cost of Rs 60 million. New prisons were being established in Rawalpindi, Khushab, Chakwal, Chiniot and Nankana Sahib.

Moreover, a new district jail has been built at Lodhran at a cost of Rs 1.3 billion and a high security prison completed at Mianwali under a Rs 90 million project.

Watch towers have been built and water filtration plants have been installed at all the prisons across Punjab, the spokesman said.