UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Khan Now A New Prisons Region In Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

DG Khan now a new prisons region in Punjab

Dera Ghazi Khan has now emerged as a separate prisons region for better management elevating the number of prison department regions in Punjab from five to six

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Dera Ghazi Khan has now emerged as a separate prisons region for better management elevating the number of prison department regions in Punjab from five to six.

Police spokesman said, process of reforms in Punjab was in progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He added that there were five prisons region in Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Multan region functioning under IG prisons Punjab. Multan region used to cover the whole of south Punjab including DG Khan and owing to management related issues, DG Khan has now been notified as a separate prisons region.

DG Khan region would now comprise central jail DG Khan, district jails in Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur and would function under the supervision of a DIG rank prisons department official.

The initiative would help resolve problems of ordinary prisoners.

New prisons were also being built in Punjab to address the problem of overcrowded jails and process of modernizing prisons with added security features was in progress in the first phase at a cost of Rs 60 million. New prisons were being established in Rawalpindi, Khushab, Chakwal, Chiniot and Nankana Sahib.

Moreover, a new district jail has been built at Lodhran at a cost of Rs 1.3 billion and a high security prison completed at Mianwali under a Rs 90 million project.

Watch towers have been built and water filtration plants have been installed at all the prisons across Punjab, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Water Jail Sahiwal Chiniot Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Progress Chakwal Khushab Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Rajanpur All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fazaia Housing scam: Accused remanded in NAB custo ..

42 seconds ago

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

45 minutes ago

Mexico Arrests Suspect in Mormon Family Massacre W ..

43 seconds ago

1198 cases of dengue reported in six-days of Novem ..

46 seconds ago

Sikh Community delegation calls on Mayor Karachi

48 seconds ago

Pompeo Visiting Germany for 30th Anniversary of Fa ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.