DG Khan police arrested 77 POs last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Dera Ghazi Khan police conducted intelligence-based operations and arrested 77 proclaimed offenders (POs) last month. According to Punjab Police spokesman, the police registered 65 cases of illegal arms and recovered 10 rifles, 47 pistols/ revolvers, 13 Kalashnikovs and 331 bullets.

Also, 23 drug cases were registered in which 7.930-kg of hashish, 1,196 liters and 81 bottle of liquor, 6.620-kg Bhung was recovered.

The police registered eight cases under the Gambling Act and recovered huge amount of stake money. Members of dacoit gangs were arrested and Rs 954,500 was recovered from them.