DG Khan police dismantle Khwarij terrorists hideouts in IBO

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A joint team of DG Khan police and other law enforcement agencies dismantled and burned two Khwarij terrorists hideouts in an intelligence based operation near Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boundary in DG Khan, Punjab police spokesman said on Tuesday.

On a tip off, a joint team of Punjab police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Punjab Rangers conducted an operation at Basti Jaaday Wali. The Khwarij terrorists attacked the law enforcement team during the operation. However, the police team led by DPO DG Khan Syed Ali, repulsed their attack and demolished and burned their two hideouts.

The response from the joint team forced the criminals to flee towards the mountains. All the members of the police team remained safe. The police, CTD and other law enforcement agencies were continuing their search operation in areas near the inter-provincial boundary.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commended the DG Khan police, CTD team and other officials for carrying out a successful operation, demolishing the hideouts of terrorists.

Dr. Usman said, police thwarted eighteen (18) attacks by Khwarij terrorists during last year (2024) and pledged that Punjab police will continue operations against terrorists.

APP/hus/ifi