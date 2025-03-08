DG Khan police foil second major attack by terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) DG Khan police achieved another major success and foiled the second major attack by Khawarji terrorists on Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border check post "Lakhani" this week.

Providing the details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that 15 to 20 Khawarji terrorists suddenly attacked the border post Lakhani at the time of Sehri. They attacked the check post in the form of small groups from all sides. They used rocket launchers and heavy weapons in the attack. Due to the alertness of the police personnel, the terrorists were identified from a distance using thermal image cameras. The police personnel promptly retaliated by firing machine guns and mortars. Due to the vigorous retaliatory action, the Khawarji terrorists failed to reach the check post and retreated.

There are reports of heavy casualties among the terrorists as a result of the effective retaliatory action.

It should be remembered that 6 days ago, another attack by the Khawarji terrorists on the check post was foiled.

The operation against the terrorists was commanded by RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan and backup teams of QRF under the command of DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali immediately reached the spot. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has congratulated the police team who repelled the terrorist attack and said that Punjab Police has previously foiled 19 attacks by the Khawarji terrorists. Terrorists will be defeated on every front. Punjab Police will ensure the safety of the lives and properties of the people at all costs. The Punjab government has provided the border posts on the Punjab-KP border with the latest weapons. Due to the alertness of the police personnel the Khawarij terrorists could not succeed in their nefarious objectives, he said.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan said that the police along with other agencies are conducting a search operation in the border areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.