Open Menu

DG Khan Police Foil Second Major Attack By Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DG Khan police foil second major attack by terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) DG Khan police achieved another major success and foiled the second major attack by Khawarji terrorists on Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border check post "Lakhani" this week.

Providing the details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that 15 to 20 Khawarji terrorists suddenly attacked the border post Lakhani at the time of Sehri. They attacked the check post in the form of small groups from all sides. They used rocket launchers and heavy weapons in the attack. Due to the alertness of the police personnel, the terrorists were identified from a distance using thermal image cameras. The police personnel promptly retaliated by firing machine guns and mortars. Due to the vigorous retaliatory action, the Khawarji terrorists failed to reach the check post and retreated.

There are reports of heavy casualties among the terrorists as a result of the effective retaliatory action.

It should be remembered that 6 days ago, another attack by the Khawarji terrorists on the check post was foiled.

The operation against the terrorists was commanded by RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan and backup teams of QRF under the command of DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali immediately reached the spot. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has congratulated the police team who repelled the terrorist attack and said that Punjab Police has previously foiled 19 attacks by the Khawarji terrorists. Terrorists will be defeated on every front. Punjab Police will ensure the safety of the lives and properties of the people at all costs. The Punjab government has provided the border posts on the Punjab-KP border with the latest weapons. Due to the alertness of the police personnel the Khawarij terrorists could not succeed in their nefarious objectives, he said.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan said that the police along with other agencies are conducting a search operation in the border areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recent Stories

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

1 minute ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

1 hour ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

2 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

3 hours ago
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

3 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

5 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

7 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

7 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

7 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan