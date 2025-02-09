DG Khan police rescue 14-year-old girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Dera Ghazi Khan police thwarted a human-trafficking attempt and rescued a 14-year-old girl from captivity.

A police team raided Basti Jandani, where they recovered the girl, identified as Tahmina Bibi. Investigations revealed that her father and uncle had allegedly sold her out and the buyers had detained her.

A case was registered against the suspects under the Human Trafficking Act 2018 and other relevant laws. Police team is conducting further investigation to uncover all aspects of the crime. The operation was led by Gadai police station.

DG Khan DPO Syed Ali said no leniency would be shown to those involved in such crimes, vowing strict action against the perpetrators. He commended DSP City Irfan Akbar, SHO Gadai Ali Imran, and their team for their efforts in the operation.