Open Menu

DG Khan Police Rescue 14-year-old Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM

DG Khan police rescue 14-year-old girl

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Dera Ghazi Khan police thwarted a human-trafficking attempt and rescued a 14-year-old girl from captivity.

A police team raided Basti Jandani, where they recovered the girl, identified as Tahmina Bibi. Investigations revealed that her father and uncle had allegedly sold her out and the buyers had detained her.

A case was registered against the suspects under the Human Trafficking Act 2018 and other relevant laws. Police team is conducting further investigation to uncover all aspects of the crime. The operation was led by Gadai police station.

DG Khan DPO Syed Ali said no leniency would be shown to those involved in such crimes, vowing strict action against the perpetrators. He commended DSP City Irfan Akbar, SHO Gadai Ali Imran, and their team for their efforts in the operation.

Recent Stories

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

51 minutes ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

51 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

51 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

2 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

3 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

3 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

3 hours ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan