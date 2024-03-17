DG Khan police seizes smuggle items worth over Rs 2 mln

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Sakhi Sarwar police claimed to have seized smuggled cloth, cigarettes and some other valuables worth over Rs 2 million, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, SHO Sakhi Sarwar Arshid Hussain along with his team inspected different vehicles and seized smuggled cloth, cigarettes and some other material.

The cost of the seized is stated over Rs 2 million.

The seized items were handed over to Customs Department. The police officials stated that strict monitoring is being done and nobody would be allow to damage country's economy.