DG Khan Police Thwart Terrorists' Attack On Border Checkpoint
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Dera Ghazi Khan police successfully foiled an attack by terrorists on the Jhangi checkpoint, located on the border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The terrorists suffered heavy casualties and were forced to flee.
Around 15 to 20 terrorists took advantage of the darkness of night and launched a fierce attack from various directions on the Jhangi checkpoint, located on the border of Dera Ghazi Khan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The terrorists wanted to take control of the checkpoint and take the personnel hostage. The terrorists used modern weapons, including rocket launchers and hand grenades, in the attack.
A police spokesperson said that the Punjab Police personnel deployed at the checkpoint thwarted the terrorist attack with strong resistance and retaliatory fire. The terrorists were forced to flee after suffering heavy casualties. All the personnel deployed at the Jhangi checkpoint remained safe in the attack.
He further said that the operation against the terrorists was commanded by RPO DG Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan.
DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali also reached the spot with additional force as soon as he received the information about the attack. Police teams are continuing the search operation in the border area.
The spokesperson said that the Jhangi checkpoint has been made more secure with government funding on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while additional personnel, modern equipment and weapons have already been provided to the Jhangi checkpoint.
The IG Punjab lauded bravery of the personnel deployed at the Jhangi checkpoint for thwarting the terrorist attack and said that this was the 18th recent attack by terrorists on the border checkpoints of Punjab Police in the last two years, which was foiled. He said that the enemy would have to face defeat in the future as well for their cowardly act of attacking in the darkness of night. He said that every soldier of Punjab police is a strong wall against the enemies of the country and nation.
