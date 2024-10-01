DG Khan to implement ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative to villages

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The 'Clean Punjab' initiative will transform every village in Dera Ghazi Khan division into

a model one and tenders for manpower and machinery have been issued.

These directives were issued by Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir during a

video-link meeting. The meeting was attended by five deputy commissioners

and relevant officials.

Commissioner Dr Nasir announced that illegal petrol pumps would be removed and similarly

unlicensed oil units would also be sealed.

He also directed an immediate issuance of pending NOCs for buildings, housing colonies,

petrol pumps, and other related matters across the five districts.

The commissioner stated that marriage halls violating the Marriage Act would be sealed for a

minimum of one week with heavy fines besides other legal actions.

Additionally, he stressed ensuring 100% payment to sugarcane farmers. The deputy

commissioners are instructed to verify and provide certificates confirming these payments.

To provide economic relief to the common man, availability of essential commodities at government’s recommended prices must be ensured.

The price control magistrates were also directed to conduct field inspections and tighten measures

against profiteers.

The meeting also reviewed CM initiatives and other matters and issued certain instructions.