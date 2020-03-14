UrduPoint.com
DG Khan Waste Management Company To Be Made Functional Soon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:51 PM

DG Khan waste management company to be made functional soon

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Naseem Sadiq Saturday said that DG Khan waste management company would be made functional soon for swift cleanliness in the city.

He said that establishment of company would help to resolve the cleanliness issues and steps were underway in that regard.

The commissioner expressed these views while issuing orders on sewerage and cleanliness issues of citizen's complaints under open door policy at his office.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to resolve all collective issues in the city.

He said that corporation and other departments were facing difficulties due to lack of funds and urged the citizens to pay dues of corporation and other departments as early as possible.

He said the sewerage and cleanliness issues could be resolved amicably due to payment of maps buildings dues, conversion fee and other dues.

