DG Khana-e-Farhang Iran Assumes Office

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DG Khana-e-Farhang Iran assumes office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The newly- posted Director General of Khana-e Farhang Iran, Dr. Abul Hasan Meri assumed office in Quetta on Wednesday.

"There is an unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Iran and immense opportunities for cooperation in the cultural sector, which can be utilized to further develop the relationship between the two countries," These views were expressed by the newly posted Iran's DG Khana Farhang in Quetta, Dr. Syed Abul Hasan Meri, during a meeting with the secretary of culture Balochistan Manzoor Hussain, President Al-Hamd Islamic University, Principal Islamia Boys College and other delegations.

DG said the two brotherly countries were bound by cultural, religious and historical ties and have helped each other in every difficult hour.

"Highlighting the common values, traditions and culture of the two countries was one of the important responsibilities of Khana-e-Frhang," he added.

Earlier, a dinner was hosted in honor of the new DG Khana-e- Farhang at the Iranian Consulate, Quetta.

