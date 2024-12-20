Open Menu

DG KPCTA Announces Preparations For Prestigious 'Shandur Lake Sports Competition'

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

DG KPCTA announces preparations for prestigious 'Shandur Lake Sports Competition'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Tashfeen Haider disclosed that KP is gearing up for the prestigious 'Shandur Lake Sports Competition' which is a premier event showcasing the province's rich cultural heritage and providing a platform for young talent to shine in front of tourists.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, DG KPCTA said the Shandur Lake Sports Competition is poised to put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the global tourism map, adding, as the event nears, international tourists are flocking to KP to witness the thrilling competition, which showcases the province's rich cultural heritage and provides a platform for young talent to shine.

"We are confident that the Shandur Lake Sports Competition will be a game-changer for tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said the Director General of KPCTA.

"This event will not only showcase the province's rich cultural heritage but also provide a platform for young talent to shine, attracting tourists from all over the world and putting KP on the global tourism, he added.

The event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring a range of activities that will be equally participated in by men and women, he added.

Competitions of winter games including Ice Hockey, Ice Skating and local games Basra, Pindok, and Baalbut are part of the event, he mentioned.

Various teams, including females across Gilgit-Baltistan will also participate in the event, he added.

He said that cultural activities including local sports will be organized in various districts of Gilgit-Baltistan during the winter festival.

Responding to a query, DG said Pakistan is poised to make a significant impact in the world of athletics, with high hopes that its athletes will shine brightly in the Asian Games and Olympics.

In addition to athletics, he said we will also be keen to promote ice hockey, with plans to provide wide-ranging opportunities for its ice hockey champions.

This move is aimed at further promoting the sport internationally and cementing Pakistan's position as a major player in the world of ice hockey, he added.

In response to another query, the official revealed that the occasion will also feature the distribution of prizes, models, and certificates to winners.

Furthermore, he extended an offer to provide accommodation facilities to any tourist who expressed a willingness to stay.

The official also made an earnest appeal to all tourists attending the Sports Challenge Festival, urging them to play a responsible role in maintaining a clean atmosphere and upholding the values of sensible citizenship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Young Basra Citizenship Women Olympics Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

4 hours ago
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

11 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

11 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

11 hours ago
 Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

12 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan