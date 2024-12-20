DG KPCTA announces preparations for prestigious 'Shandur Lake Sports Competition'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Tashfeen Haider disclosed that KP is gearing up for the prestigious 'Shandur Lake Sports Competition' which is a premier event showcasing the province's rich cultural heritage and providing a platform for young talent to shine in front of tourists.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, DG KPCTA said the Shandur Lake Sports Competition is poised to put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the global tourism map, adding, as the event nears, international tourists are flocking to KP to witness the thrilling competition, which showcases the province's rich cultural heritage and provides a platform for young talent to shine.

"We are confident that the Shandur Lake Sports Competition will be a game-changer for tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said the Director General of KPCTA.

"This event will not only showcase the province's rich cultural heritage but also provide a platform for young talent to shine, attracting tourists from all over the world and putting KP on the global tourism, he added.

The event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring a range of activities that will be equally participated in by men and women, he added.

Competitions of winter games including Ice Hockey, Ice Skating and local games Basra, Pindok, and Baalbut are part of the event, he mentioned.

Various teams, including females across Gilgit-Baltistan will also participate in the event, he added.

He said that cultural activities including local sports will be organized in various districts of Gilgit-Baltistan during the winter festival.

Responding to a query, DG said Pakistan is poised to make a significant impact in the world of athletics, with high hopes that its athletes will shine brightly in the Asian Games and Olympics.

In addition to athletics, he said we will also be keen to promote ice hockey, with plans to provide wide-ranging opportunities for its ice hockey champions.

This move is aimed at further promoting the sport internationally and cementing Pakistan's position as a major player in the world of ice hockey, he added.

In response to another query, the official revealed that the occasion will also feature the distribution of prizes, models, and certificates to winners.

Furthermore, he extended an offer to provide accommodation facilities to any tourist who expressed a willingness to stay.

The official also made an earnest appeal to all tourists attending the Sports Challenge Festival, urging them to play a responsible role in maintaining a clean atmosphere and upholding the values of sensible citizenship.