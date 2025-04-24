DG KPCTA Lauds Performance Of Tourism Police
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) New Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Habibullah Arif on Thursday said that the tourism police stationed at tourist destinations across the province were not only performing their duties efficiently but were also making every possible effort to assist visiting tourists.
“Throughout the year, including during Ramazan, Eidul Fitr and other seasons, the tourism police have provided exemplary service to thousands of tourists at the scenic sites,” he said during a ceremony held to distribute certificates among personnel of tourism police here.
Former DG Tashfeen Haider, Director Admin and Finance Umar Arshad Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Tourism Police Asmat Ara, Assistant Director Police Naumanullah, Assistant Director Zeeshan Ahmad, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tourism Police Muhammad Shehzad and other officials were also present in the event.
Habibullah Arif said that he had personally witnessed the dedication of tourism police personnel while they performed duties at various tourist destinations, including Nathiagali.
He said that their services were helping to portray a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the world.
APP/mds/
