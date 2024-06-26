DG, KPJA emphasizes teamwork, staff ownership for achieving judicial excellence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA), Jahanzeb Shinwari has highlighted the importance of teamwork and staff ownership in achieving the academy's mission of becoming a center of judicial excellence.

A press release issued here Wednesday said that DG KPJA Jahanzeb Shinwari who previously served as Director Instructions at the Academy and was a regular resource person, was addressing the academy's staff and officers at KP Judicial Academy.

He expressed his familiarity with the academy's mission and work environment.

He noted that his prior experience at the academy had given him a deep understanding of the institution's goals and values, and he was eager to build on his existing relationships with the staff to achieve even greater success.

DG Academy was joined by the Academy's team, including Zia ur Rehman excellence Dean Faculty, Senior Director Administration, Senior Director Research and Publication, Director Instructions, Director IT, and Research & Publication Officer.

He acknowledged that his hectic schedule and commencement of training programs immediately after assuming charge, had delayed his opportunity to meet with the staff.

However, he was pleased to finally get the chance to interact with them.

He acknowledged services of the staff and declared them as the academy's greatest asset, likening them to his own family.

He assured the staff that he would address their problems, including the amendment of the Academy's service rules to facilitate career progression.

He also placed special emphasis on the importance of respecting the dignity and rights of female staff members, stressing the need for a workplace culture that is inclusive, respectful, and free from discrimination.

Shinwari reiterated that his doors were always open to staff members for raising their concerns and sharing suggestions, and ideas.

He assured the staff that he would do everything possible to address their issues and create a conducive work environment.

Dean Faculty, Zia ur Rehman, also spoke on the occasion, informing the staff that copies of the draft amended rules were available for insight, input and suggestions for any further changes.

He assured the staff that their valuable feedback would be considered.

The DG emphasized that he expected the staff to work hard and dedicate themselves to make the academy a great institution.

The staff expressed their gratitude for encouragement and a wonderful sermon.

They appreciated the leadership style and assured their full cooperation and commitment towards accomplishment of the organizational goals.

APP/vak