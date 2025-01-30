DG KPRA, Collector STS visits Regional offices at Mardan & Malakand

Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fouzia Iqbal, and Collector Sales Tax on Services (STS) Maqsood Hassan on Thursday visited KPRA Regional Office Mardan and Malakand and conducted progress review meeting of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fouzia Iqbal, and Collector Sales Tax on Services (STS) Maqsood Hassan on Thursday visited KPRA Regional Office Mardan and Malakand and conducted progress review meeting of the region.

Advisor to KPRA on Tax Enforcement Fazal Amin Shah and Deputy Director Communication Sohail Raza Khattak accompanied them during the visit.

Additional Collector Mardan and Malakand Region, Baseer Ali Rahman briefed the meeting about region’s revenue collection. He also shared insights into revenues generated from various sectors.

DG KPRA was informed that the Mardan and Malakand Region has been assigned a revenue target of Rs 2,550 million for the current fiscal year out of which Rs 1,186 million has already been collected that is 47% of the total target.

DG KPRA and Collector Sales Tax on Services appreciated the performance of the Mardan and Malakand Region team and urged officials effectively plan and meet revenue target for the fiscal year.

She directed Additional Collector of Mardan and Malakand Region to prepare check lists for desk audits and assign specific timelines to officers for their completion ensuring timely recoveries. She also praised the revenue collected from newly registered taxpayers in the region and termed it a positive development.