DG KPRA Directs To Formulate Strategies For Achieving Revenue Targets

Published November 01, 2022

DG KPRA directs to formulate strategies for achieving revenue targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fazal Khaliq on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the KPRA Collectorate.

Collector Sales Tax on Services KPRA, Jehan Bahadar gave a detailed presentation on the performance of KPRA especially on the revenue collection, in comparison with the previous years and also with the targets assigned for the current year.

The director general appreciated the efforts of KPRA officers and directed for detailed presentation from each and every section of KPRA on their functions and tasks.

He also instructed to continue monthly review meetings of KPRA. He told the officers to focus on the tasks assigned to them and formulate strategies for achieving their targets.

