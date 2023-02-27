UrduPoint.com

DG Labour Welfare Punjab Calls For Improving Service Delivery For Labours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:16 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Directorate General Labour Welfare Punjab Arshad Manzoor to review the proposals related to improving service delivery for the labour class

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Directorate General Labour Welfare Punjab Arshad Manzoor to review the proposals related to improving service delivery for the labour class.

Directorate of Labour Bahawalpur Division Malik Muhammad Farooq also participated in the meeting.

DG Labour Welfare Punjab directed the claims of the labour class should be solved immediately on merit in the courts of the labour department and relief checks issued by the government should be delivered to the workers immediately.

He said the labour class acts are the backbone of the industrial development of the country and the Department of Labour and Human Resources will continue to serve the labour class by using all its resources.

More Stories From Pakistan

