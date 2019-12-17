DG Lahore Development Authority reviews construction work at Aik Moria bridge

(@imziishan)

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed on Tuesday ordered for adopting necessary measures to complete the construction and extension of the 'Ek Moria' bridge till March 31, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed on Tuesday ordered for adopting necessary measures to complete the construction and extension of the 'Ek Moria' bridge till March 31, 2020

He issued these directions during his visit to the 'Ek Moria' bridge here at Circular Road.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Habibul Haq Randhawa and Director Engineering Abdul Razzaq briefed him about the project.

He was informed that reconstruction and remodeling of the bridge would be completed at a cost of Rs 70 million. The LDA would construct four-passage bridge, which would be used for traffic from Circular Road to Misri Shah, GT Road.