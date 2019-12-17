UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Lahore Development Authority Reviews Construction Work At Aik Moria Bridge

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

DG Lahore Development Authority reviews construction work at Aik Moria bridge

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed on Tuesday ordered for adopting necessary measures to complete the construction and extension of the 'Ek Moria' bridge till March 31, 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed on Tuesday ordered for adopting necessary measures to complete the construction and extension of the 'Ek Moria' bridge till March 31, 2020.

He issued these directions during his visit to the 'Ek Moria' bridge here at Circular Road.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Habibul Haq Randhawa and Director Engineering Abdul Razzaq briefed him about the project.

He was informed that reconstruction and remodeling of the bridge would be completed at a cost of Rs 70 million. The LDA would construct four-passage bridge, which would be used for traffic from Circular Road to Misri Shah, GT Road.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Road Traffic Abdul Razzaq March 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Austria court overturns benefit cuts aimed at immi ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits land record center

2 minutes ago

Japan swim queen Ikee leaves leukaemia hospital

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Court Sentences Lawmaker to 6 Years in Priso ..

7 minutes ago

Savilakehari celebrated as part of ongoing Chawmos ..

7 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin opens first Jinnah satellite filter clin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.