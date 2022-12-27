DG lauds services of Rescue1122 on completion of three years in Swabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) ::Director General Rescue1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad here on Tuesday appreciated rescue staff for providing timely services to masses of Swabi during emergencies from last three years.

A ceremony on three years completion of rescue services was held here at Rescue1122 Swabi Headquarters. On the occasion, DG was briefed by District Emergency Officer Rafiullah Marwat regarding three-year performance of rescue services in the district.

It was told that Rescue1122 Swabi responded more than 26,000 emergency cases among which 3282 were of road accidents, 12,509 medical cases, 457 corona cases, 812 fire eruption, 506 crime related incidents, 17 cases of roof collapse, 302 of drowning, 09 cases of gas cylinder blasts and 435 cases of other emergencies.

He was informed that Rescue1122 Swabi has established different points across the district from which more than 8000 people have been provided ambulance services.

DG expressed satisfaction on overall performance and distributed prizes among officers of Rescue1122 Swabi.